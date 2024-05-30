Pfizer's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Pfizer (NYSE:PFE).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with PFE, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for Pfizer.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 10% bullish and 90%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $31,441, and 9, calls, for a total amount of $387,220.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $20.0 to $30.0 for Pfizer over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Pfizer's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Pfizer's whale trades within a strike price range from $20.0 to $30.0 in the last 30 days.

Pfizer Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PFE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $1.88 $1.84 $1.84 $27.00 $58.1K 7.6K 669 PFE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $1.9 $1.86 $1.86 $27.00 $54.4K 7.6K 962 PFE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $1.89 $1.84 $1.84 $27.00 $48.2K 7.6K 1.3K PFE CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $4.65 $4.6 $4.6 $27.00 $45.9K 3.2K 147 PFE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $1.93 $1.88 $1.88 $27.00 $40.6K 7.6K 1.6K

About Pfizer

Pfizer is one of the world's largest pharmaceutical firms, with annual sales close to $50 billion (excluding COVID-19 product sales). While it historically sold many types of healthcare products and chemicals, now prescription drugs and vaccines account for the majority of sales. Top sellers include pneumococcal vaccine Prevnar 13, cancer drug Ibrance, and cardiovascular treatment Eliquis. Pfizer sells these products globally, with international sales representing close to 50% of total sales. Within international sales, emerging markets are a major contributor.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Pfizer, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Pfizer Trading volume stands at 11,575,985, with PFE's price up by 0.61%, positioned at $27.99. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 61 days. What The Experts Say On Pfizer

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $32.5.

Reflecting concerns, an analyst from BMO Capital lowers its rating to Outperform with a new price target of $36. An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Pfizer, which currently sits at a price target of $29.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Pfizer with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

