Pfizer's Non-Oncology Portfolio in Focus Ahead of Q1 Earnings

Pfizer PFE is scheduled to report its first-quarter 2026 results on May 5, with investor focus firmly on its oncology portfolio, which contributes roughly 27% of total revenues. Leading cancer therapies in its lineup include Ibrance, Xtandi, Lorbrena, Braftovi/Mektovi, as well as antibody-drug conjugates like Padcev acquired through Seagen.

Beyond oncology, Pfizer maintains a diversified presence across internal medicine, vaccines, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases. Outside the Oncology segment, the company operates through its Primary Care and Specialty Care divisions.

Now, let’s take a closer look at how therapies within these two non-oncology segments are expected to have performed during the first quarter.

In Primary Care, alliance revenues and direct sales from Bristol-Myers BMY-partnered Eliquis are likely to have risen, driven by higher demand trends globally, partially offset by price and generic erosion in some ex-U.S. markets. Sales of key vaccine Prevnar are likely to have benefited from higher sales in ex-U.S. markets, which will likely offset the impact of lower demand in the United States. The Prevnar family includes revenues from Prevnar 13/Prevenar 13 (pediatric and adult) and Prevnar 20 (adult and pediatric).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for alliance revenues from Eliquis is pegged at $1.82 billion, while that for the Prevnar family of vaccines is pinned at $1.67 billion.

Pfizer records direct sales and alliance revenues from its partner, BioNTech BNTX, for the COVID-19 vaccine, Comirnaty. Revenues from Pfizer/BioNTech’s Comirnaty are likely to have declined in the first quarter due to narrower COVID-19 vaccine recommendations in the United States that have reduced Comirnaty’s eligible patient population. Sales of the antiviral pill for COVID, Paxlovid, should also have declined due to lower infection rates, which will have hurt demand trends.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for direct sales and alliance revenues from Comirnaty is $356 million, while that for Paxlovid is $279.0 million.

Among the newer products, sales of the RSV vaccine, Abrysvo, are likely to have gained from favorable net price and market share for the adult indication in the United States and launch uptake in some international markets.

In the Specialty Care unit, while sales of Vyndaqel are expected to have remained strong, driven by increased diagnosis rates and expanded use in transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy, sales of Xeljanz and Enbrel are likely to have declined.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales of Vyndaqel/Vyndamax is $1.68 billion.

PFE’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Pfizer’s stock has risen 20.8% in the past year compared with a return of 21.7% for the industry.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, Pfizer appears attractive relative to the industry and is trading below its five-year mean. Going by the price/earnings ratio, Pfizer’s shares currently trade at 9.25 forward earnings, significantly lower than 17.08 for the industry as well as the stock’s five-year mean of 10.02.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings per share has risen from $2.97 to $2.98, while that for 2027 has declined from $2.83 to $2.82 over the past 60 days.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Pfizer has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (BNTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.