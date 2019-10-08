Pfizer's Lyrica In the Anti-Epileptic Drugs Market

Pfizer‘s (NYSE:PFE) Lyrica is the leader in the anti-epileptic drugs market. Epilepsy is a condition in which a person has recurrent seizures. Other approved anti-epileptic drugs include UCB’s Keppra and Vimpat, GSK’s Lamictal, and Eisai’s Banzel, Zonegran, and Fycompa. Lyrica will lose its market exclusivity in 2019, and it could see a decline in sales over the next few years. Note that some of the drugs mentioned below could have been approved for multiple indications, and the sales figures represent the total drugs’ revenue for the given company. You can view our interactive dashboard analysis ~ Where Does Pfizer’s Lyrica Stand In Anti-Epileptic Drugs Market? ~ for more details. In addition, you can see more of our data for Healthcare companies here.

Pfizer’s Lyrica Is The Top Selling Anti-Epileptic Drug, Followed By UCB’s Vimpat, and Keppra.

Pfizer’s Lyrica sales have been in the range of $4.8 to $5.2 billion over the last 5 years.

UCB’s Vimpat sales increased from $0.6 billion in 2014 to $1.3 billion in 2018.

UCB’s Keppra sales have been in the range of $790 to $940 million over the last 5 years.

GSK’s Lamictal sales been in the range of $810 to $875 million over the last 5 years.

Eisai’s Banzel/Inovelon, Zonegran & Fycompa sales grew from $280 million in 2014 to $401 million in 2018.

While The Combined Sales of Anti-Epileptic Drugs Above Have Grown Over The Last 5 years, They Could Decline Over The Next Few Years.

Combined sales of anti-epileptic drugs above grew from $7.8 billion in 2014 to $8.4 billion in 2018.

Lyrica’s share declined from 66% to 59% during the same period, as some of the other drugs saw faster growth.

Looking forward, the combined sales could drop to $6.8 billion by 2021.

This can be attributed to lower expected Lyrica sales.

Lyrica’s share could decline further to 47% over the next few years, as It will face biosimilar competition.

In fact, Lyrica’s sales were down in low-single-digits for the six months period ending June 30, 2019.

Lyrica’s Market Exclusivity Period Ends In 2019 While Vimpat Is Protected Till 2022

Loss of the U.S. Market Exclusivity Pfizer’s Lyrica: 2019 UCB’s Vimpat: 2022 Eisai’s Fycompa: 2021 Eisai’s Banzel: 2020



Lyrica Is An Important Drug For Pfizer

Lyrica is one of the top selling drugs for Pfizer, and it accounted for over 9% of the company’s total sales in 2018.

However, as it faces biosimilar competition after 2019, its contribution is expected to decline.

