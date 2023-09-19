News & Insights

Pfizer's LITFULO To Treat Severe Alopecia Areata Gets Approval In EU

(RTTNews) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) on Tuesday said the European Commission (EC) has approved LITFULO to treat severe alopecia areata in people 12 years of age and older.

Alopecia areata, an autoimmune disorder, causes patchy or complete hair loss.

The approval was based on the ALLEGRO Phase 2b/s study that evaluated LITFULO (ritlecitinib) in patients who are 12 years of age and older with alopecia areata. Results from this study showed that 13.4% of patients saw 90% or more scalp hair coverage after 24 weeks of treatment with LITFULO compared to 1.5% with placebo.

LITFULO has already been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) for the treatment of alopecia areata in June this year.

