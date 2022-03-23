Pfizer's inflammatory bowel disease drug succeeds in late-stage study

March 23 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc PFE.N said on Wednesday its experimental treatment for moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis met the main goal of a late-stage study.

Ulcerative colitis is a chronic, inflammatory bowel disease affecting the colon and causing recurrent flares of abdominal pain and bloody diarrhea.

(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

