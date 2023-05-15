Pfizer's India unit posts 3% rise in Q4 profit

BENGALURU, May 15 (Reuters) - Pfizer Ltd PFIZ.NS, the Indian unit of U.S. pharmaceutical group Pfizer Inc PFE.N, on Monday reported a 3.1% rise in fourth-quarter profit, helped by lower raw material expenses.

Net profit for the quarter ended March 31 rose to 1.30 billion rupees ($15.90 million) from 1.26 billion rupees a year ago, while revenue rose 4.2%.

Pfizer also declared a final dividend of 35 rupees per share and a special dividend of 5 rupees per share.

For further earnings highlights, click:

WHY IT MATTERS

Pfizer's pharmaceutical segment has a portfolio of over 150 products. Separately, parent Pfizer Inc reported higher-than-expected first-quarter revenue and profit, helped by demand for its COVID-19 products.

In India, rival Cipla Ltd CIPL.NS posted a 45.2% increase in fourth-quarter profit, while Novartis India Ltd NOIN.NS reported a quarterly profit compared with a loss a year ago.

Abbott India Ltd ABOT.NS and GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd GLAX.NS are scheduled to report its quarterly results later this week.

COMPETITOR COMPARISON

Valuation (next 12 months)

Estimates (next 12 months)

Analysts' sentiment

RIC

PE

EV/EBITDA

Revenue growth

Profit growth

Mean rating*

# of analysts

Stock to price target**

Div yield (%)

Pfizer Ltd

PFIZ.NS

27.25

17.83

7.69

2.98

Strong Buy

6

0.78

0.93

Cipla Ltd

CIPL.NS

20.48

12.14

10.39

16.69

Buy

40

0.86

0.53

Abbott India Ltd

ABOT.NS

40.76

28.67

11.68

15.11

Buy

9

1.00

0.68

GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd

GLAX.NS

30.63

22.69

5.40

1.98

Buy

7

0.94

2.35

* The mean of analyst ratings standardised to a scale of Strong Buy, Buy, Hold, Sell, and Strong Sell

** The ratio of the stock's last close to analysts' mean price target; a ratio above 1 means the stock is trading above the PT

JAN-MARCH STOCK PERFORMANCE

-- All data from Refinitiv

-- $1 = 81.7800 Indian rupees

Pfizer Ltd shares vs peershttps://tmsnrt.rs/4520WtC

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K)

