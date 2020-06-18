US Markets
PFE

Pfizer's hemophilia gene therapy shows sustained effect in early-stage study

Contributor
Dania Nadeem Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Pfizer Inc and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc said on Thursday their gene therapy helped maintain levels of a vital protein for up to 14 months in patients with a rare genetic disorder in which blood does not clot easily.

June 18 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc PFE.N and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc SGMO.O said on Thursday their gene therapy helped maintain levels of a vital protein for up to 14 months in patients with a rare genetic disorder in which blood does not clot easily.

All five patients in an early-stage trial given the one-time treatment, giroctocogene fitelparvovec, did not have spontaneous bleeding episodes or require infusions of the blood-clotting protein they otherwise lack, the companies said.

Pfizer and Sangamo's therapy is one of several treatments being developed for hemophilia A, as an alternative to the current practice that requires regular infusions to replace the missing protein, factor VIII.

On Wednesday, a rival gene therapy by BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc BMRN.O was found to reduce bleeding episodes by over 90% in patients treated four years ago. The therapy is currently under review by the U.S. drugs regulator, which is expected to announce its decision by Aug. 21.

The therapies are designed to help patients produce the protein on their own, to avoid the painful bleeding in muscles and joints that is typical of the condition and which could result in chronic joint damage over time.

Pfizer and Sangamo expect to begin dosing patients in a late-stage trial in the second half of this year.

(Reporting by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Dania.Nadeem@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 3463;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PFE SGMO BMRN

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular