US Markets
PFE

Pfizer's hemophilia B gene therapy succeeds in late-stage study

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

December 29, 2022 — 06:45 am EST

Written by Bhanvi Satija for Reuters ->

Dec 29 (Reuters) - U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc PFE.N said on Thursday its experimental gene therapy for the treatment of hemophilia B, a rare inherited blood disorder, met its main goal in a late-stage study.

Data from the study showed that a single dose of the therapy was superior to the current standard of care in helping reduce the bleeding rate in patients with moderately severe to severe forms of hemophilia B.

The disorder hampers the body's ability to make a blood-clotting protein called factor IX.

Pfizer's therapy, fidanacogene elaparvovec, is designed to help patients produce factor IX themselves after a one-time treatment, as opposed to current treatments, which focus on regular infusions of the protein.

The drugmaker licensed its hemophilia B gene therapy from Roche's ROG.S Spark Therapeutics unit in 2014 for a $20-million upfront payment.

Pfizer plans to discuss the late-stage data with regulatory authorities in Europe and the United States and share additional data for the experimental therapy at a scientific conference in early 2023.

According to government data, the estimated prevalence of hemophilia in the United States is 12 cases per 100,000 males for hemophilia A and 3.7 cases per 100,000 males for hemophilia B. In November, the U.S. health regulator approved the first gene therapy, CSL Ltd CSl.AX and uniQure's QURE.O Hemgenix, to treat hemophilia B.

Pfizer is also testing other experimental gene therapies in late-stage trials as potential treatments for the bleeding disorder hemophilia A and muscular disorder Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

(Reporting by Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Bhanvi.Satija@thomsonreuters.com; Outside U.S. +91 9873062788;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PFE
ROG
CSL
QURE

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.