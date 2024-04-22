News & Insights

Markets
PFE

Pfizer's Emblaveo Gets EU Marketing Authorization For Serious Infectious Disease

April 22, 2024 — 08:50 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Monday announced that the European Commission has granted marketing authorization for Emblaveo for the treatment of adult patients impacted by serious infectious diseases.

The authorization is for complicated intra-abdominal infections, hospital-acquired pneumonia, and complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis. This approval is based on results from the previously reported Phase 3 program comprising the REVISIT and ASSEMBLE studies.

The company said Emblaveo is also indicated for the treatment of infections due to aerobic Gram-negative organisms in adult patients with limited treatment options.

The marketing authorization of Emblaveo is valid in all 27 European Union member states, as well as in Iceland, Liechtenstein, and Norway.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PFE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.