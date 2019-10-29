Pfizer's Earnings Beat Expectations. The Stock Is Rising.

The pharmaceutical firm’s quarterly earnings per share were more than 20% higher than Wall Street expected, and management raised its forecast of earnings for the full fiscal year.

The pharmaceutical firm’s quarterly earnings per share were more than 20% higher than Wall Street expected, and management raised its forecast of earnings for the full fiscal year.

Shares of the pharmaceutical firm Pfizer jumped 2.9% in premarket trading after the company reported quarterly earnings per share more than 20% higher than Wall Street expected.

The company reported adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.75, surpassing the consensus of $0.62 among Wall Street analysts tracked by FactSet. And the company reported revenues of $12.7 billion for the quarter, above the consensus estimate of $12.3 billion.

Pfizer also slightly raised its forecast of profits for the 2019 fiscal year, saying it expected adjusted diluted earnings per share of between $2.94 and $3.00, up from between $2.76 and $2.86.

“I was pleased with our third-quarter 2019 financial results, which reflect strong momentum in our Biopharma business,” said the company’s chief financial officer, Frank D’Amelio, in a statement. “We updated our 2019 financial guidance primarily to reflect our financial results through the first nine months of 2019 and our confidence in the business going forward.”

The earnings come in the wake of the company’s announcement this summer that its off-patent drug division, Upjohn, will spin off and merge with the generic drugmaker Mylan (MYL). Shares of Pfizer are down 13.5% since the announcement.

In its Tuesday release, the company said that Upjohn saw a 26% decline in operational revenue compared with the third quarter last year, while the portion of the company that will remain as Pfizer achieved 9% operational growth. The company attributed the decline in Upjohn revenue to the loss in July of exclusive rights to sell the blockbuster nerve-pain drug Lyrica in the U.S.

“We expect Pfizer RemainCo will be positioned to deliver revenue and adjusted diluted EPS growth that is among the industry leaders while continuing to allocate significant capital directly to shareholders, primarily through dividends,” the company’s CEO, Albert Bourla, said in the earnings statement.

The company attributed growth in its non-Upjohn business to sales of its cancer drug Ibrance and its cancer drug Xtandi, among other products.

The company also noted that, during the first nine months of the year, it had paid out $6.1 billion in dividends and made $8.9 billion in share repurchases.

Pfizer executives will speak on a conference call scheduled for 10 a.m. Eastern time on Tuesday.

Write to Josh Nathan-Kazis at josh.nathan-kazis@barrons.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.