Pfizer's Covid-19 Vaccine Effective Against Mutant U.K. Strain, New Findings Reveal

(RTTNews) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) and BioNTech SE find positive results that their Covid-19 vaccine will likely protect against the new variant of the coronavirus that was identified in the U.K.

The new results were from a study of participants in trials that are based on more extensive analysis than those released by Pfizer last week. The results of the study showed that the antibodies present in the blood of vaccinated persons were able to neutralize a version of the lab generated mutant coronavirus strain.

Unlike the earlier study, the latest study, posted on bioRxiv.org, was conducted on a synthetic virus with all 10 mutations that are characteristic of the variant known as B117.

The BioNTech team said it is ready to adapt the vaccine if needed in the future.

Among the 11 authors of the study are Ugur Sahin and Oezlem Tuereci, co-founders of BioNTech. Sahin is chief executive and his wife Tuereci is chief medical officer.

The UK strain of the novel coronavirus has spread to almost 60 countries, the World Health Organization said on January 20.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.