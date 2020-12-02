Pfizer's Coronavirus Vaccine Gets a Nod in UK: ETFs to Shine

Pfizer Inc. PFE and BioNTech SE (BNTX) have again posted encouraging updates regarding their coronavirus vaccine candidate, BNT162b2. The duo’s two-shot vaccine has been authorized by U.K. medicines regulator, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA). The vaccine will be made available to people who require it the most in a week’s time. The United Kingdom has become the first country to allow the vaccine for widespread use.

It is being believed that “high risk" citizens, including elderly care home residents and front-line healthcare workers, will get the vaccination before 2020-end. Notably, the United Kingdom has placed an order for 40 million doses of the BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine. However, it is being expected that it will take time for the country to receive all the ordered doses as deliveries will occur in phases throughout 2020 and 2021, per a YahooFinance article.

The United Kingdom's National Health Service is preparing for "the largest-scale vaccination campaign in our country's history," per Sir Simon Stevens NHS chief executive (according to a YahooFinance article). Per U.K. health secretary Matt Hancock, for this large immunization program, they are converting conference centers into large vaccination centers and have put around some 50 hospitals on standby for administering the vaccine, per a MarketWatch article. Hancock also commented that around 800,000 doses of the vaccine will be available next week, with the bulk of the order arriving in the New Year, per a YahooFinance article.

Notably, BNT162b2 has been found to meet all of the Phase 3 study’s primary efficacy endpoints post the final efficacy analysis. The data reflects a vaccine efficacy rate of 95% (p<0.0001) in study participants without prior SARS-CoV-2 infection (first primary objective) and also in participants with and without prior SARS-CoV-2 infection (second primary objective), which were measured seven days after the second dose in both cases.

Meanwhile, Moderna (MRNA) and Pfizer/BioNTech have applied to the FDA for emergency use authorization for the coronavirus vaccine. Notably, the FDA is supposed to meet with its Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee on Dec 10 to review Pfizer's application and on Dec 17, to evaluate Moderna's application, going by a CNN report.

It is important to note here that distribution of coronavirus vaccines could start within weeks, pending authorization from the FDA, per the U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar (according to a CNN report). However, it shall be June 2021 by when all Americans (who want a vaccine) will get vaccinated, according to an official with the White House vaccine initiative, per the same report as mentioned above.

ETFs to Shine Bright

Pfizer and BioNTech’s progress in coronavirus vaccine has happened at a time when the total number of coronavirus cases has crossed the grim mark of 63 million globally. Notably, the world’s largest economy has seen more than 13 million cases alone. The worsening coronavirus crisis is therefore increasing desperation among investors over the introduction of a vaccine or a treatment. In such a scenario, Pfizer’s progress in coronavirus vaccine is going to raise investors’ optimism. Shares of Pfizer jumped close to 4% in premarket trading, while BioNTech’s stock was up more than 7%.

Thus, let’s take a look at ETFs with high exposure to Pfizer that can gain from the recent development:

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF FTXH

This fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, before fees and expenses, of the Nasdaq US Smart Pharmaceuticals Index and holds 28 stocks in its basket, with Pfizer making up for an 8.54% share. The product has AUM of about $21.3 million. The fund charges 60 bps in fees and expenses. It has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold) (read: What Lies Ahead for Pfizer ETFs After Another Round of Upbeat Vaccine Data).

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders ETF FDL

This ETF replicates as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield of the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and holds 100 stocks in its basket. Pfizer holds 7.30% weight in the fund. The product has amassed $1.37 billion in its asset base. Expense ratio is 0.45%. The fund has a Zacks ETF Rank #3, with a Medium-risk outlook (read: ETFs in Focus as IBM Posts Another Quarter of Revenue Decline).

iShares Core High Dividend ETF HDV

This ETF provides exposure to 74 established, high-quality U.S. companies by tracking the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus Index. Pfizer accounts for 5.49% of the total assets. The product has $5.68 billion in AUM and charges 8 bps in fees and expense. It has a Zacks ETF Rank #3, with a Medium-risk outlook (read: Pandemic Surges, Stimulus Fades: ETF Strategies to Follow).

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund DHS

This fund seeks to track the investment results of high-dividend-yielding companies in the U.S. equity market. With AUM of $753.5 million, it charges 38 bps in fees a year. In total, the product holds 294 securities, with Pfizer making up for a 5.67% share. The product has a Zacks ETF Rank #3, with a Medium-risk outlook.

iShares Evolved U.S. Innovative Healthcare ETF IEIH

This fund employs data science techniques to identify companies with exposure to the innovative healthcare sector and holds 249 stocks in its basket, with Pfizer making up for a 5.24% share. The product has AUM of about $27 million. The fund charges 18 bps in fees and expenses.

