Pfizer's breast cancer drug Ibrance fails late-stage study

Manojna Maddipatla Reuters
Oct 9 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc PFE.N said on Friday its cancer drug Ibrance did not meet the main goal in a late-stage trial in patients with a type of breast cancer, the latest setback in the company's attempt to expand the use of the drug to treat earlier stages of the disease.

The news comes after an independent data monitoring committee said in May a similar trial comparing Ibrance plus an endocrine therapy to a standalone endocrine therapy was unlikely to meet the main goal.

Ibrance is already approved in the United States to treat certain adult patients with advanced breast cancer which has spread to other parts of the body. The drug has not yet been approved for treating early stages of breast cancer.

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Shounak Dasgupta)

