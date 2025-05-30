BioTech
PFE

Pfizer's BRAFTOVI Combo Cuts Risk Of Death By Half For BRAF V600E-mutant Colorectal Cancer Patients

May 30, 2025 — 08:46 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Friday said its BRAFTOVI in combination with cetuximab and mFOLFOX6 (fluorouracil, leucovorin, and oxaliplatin) reduced the risk death by half in patients with metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC) with a BRAF V600E mutation.

A second interim analysis of the Phase 3 BREAKWATER study showed that BRAFTOVI combo reduced the risk of death by 51% compared to standard-of-care chemotherapy with or without bevacizumab.

In the primary analysis of progression-free survival (PFS), the BRAFTOVI combination regimen reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 47%.

These data will be presented today at the 2025 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting and have been simultaneously published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

PFE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.