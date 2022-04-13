Pfizer's Bourla: COVID vaccines for new variants possible for Fall

NEW YORK, April 13 (Reuters) - Pfizer Chief Executive Albert Bourla said on Wednesday that the company could possibly develop a new vaccine that protects against the Omicron variant as well as older forms of COVID-19 by autumn.

"It's easy to do something only against Omicron. What is scientifically and technically more challenging ... is to be effective against everything known so far, so you don't have two different vaccines for different variants," Bourla said, speaking at a press conference held by the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers & Associations.

(Reporting by Michael Erman Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

