Pfizer's Abrocitinib Meets Primary & Secondary Endpoints In Late-stage Atopic Dermatitis Study

(RTTNews) - Pfizer Inc.'s (PFE) abrocitinib met its primary and key secondary endpoints, as per a phase 3 study results in moderate to severe atopic dermatitis.

The 52-week study investigated abrocitinib, an investigational oral once-daily Janus kinase 1 inhibitor, in patients 12 and older with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis following response to initial open label induction treatment with abrocitinib 200mg.

Data showed both 200mg, 100mg doses of abrocitinib met the primary endpoint, resulting in significantly fewer patients experiencing a loss of response requiring rescue treatment, or "flaring," compared to those randomized to placebo.

Both doses also met the key secondary endpoint of a larger percentage of patients maintaining an Investigator's Global Assessment response of clear or almost clear relative to placebo.

According to the company, patients who continued on the higher dose of abrocitinib, 200mg, or switched to the lower dose, 100mg, had a significantly higher probability of not experiencing a flare compared to those on placebo through week 52.

In addition, patients who continued on the higher dose of abrocitinib were significantly less likely to flare than those on the lower dose. Patients on either dose of abrocitinib were significantly more likely to maintain an Investigator's Global Assessment score of clear (zero) or almost clear (one) compared to placebo.

The company noted that no new safety signals were observed, and during the induction period 66.5% of patients experienced an adverse event and 1.6% experienced a serious adverse event.

The company said a higher percentage of patients receiving either the 200mg or 100mg dose of abrocitinib experienced adverse events compared to placebo (63.2%, 54%, and 45.3%, respectively).

Last month, Pfizer said that the US Food and Drug Administration accepted for filing and granted priority review designation for a new drug application and the European Medicines Agency has accepted the marketing authorization application for abrocitinib. Both regulatory agencies were expected to make decisions in 2021.

