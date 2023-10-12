News & Insights

Markets
PFE

Pfizer: FDA Approves BRAFTOVI + MEKTOVI In Treatment Of Metastatic NSCLC With BRAF V600E Mutation

October 12, 2023 — 07:11 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) announced the FDA has approved BRAFTOVI + MEKTOVI for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer with a BRAF V600E mutation. The approval is based on data from the ongoing Phase 2 PHAROS clinical trial. BRAFTOVI + MEKTOVI is also FDA-approved for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma with a BRAF V600E or V600K mutation, the company noted.

Pfizer has exclusive rights to BRAFTOVI and MEKTOVI in the U.S., Canada, and all countries in Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. Ono Pharma has exclusive rights to commercialize both products in Japan and South Korea. Medison has exclusive rights in Israel, and Pierre Fabre has exclusive rights in all other countries, including Europe and Asia-Pacific.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PFE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.