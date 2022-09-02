US Markets
Pfizer. BioNTech seek to revoke CureVac's patent infringement claims

Amruta Khandekar Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech have filed proceedings at the High Court of England & Wales seeking judgment that their COVID-19 vaccine, based on mRNA technology, does not infringe on CureVac's European patents, according to a regulatory filing on Friday.

