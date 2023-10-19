News & Insights

Pfizer wins unconditional EU antitrust okay for $43 bln Seagen buy

October 19, 2023 — 10:45 am EDT

By Foo Yun Chee

BRUSSELS, Oct 19 (Reuters) - U.S. pharmaceutical company Pfizer PFE.N gained unconditional EU antitrust approval on Thursday for its proposed $43 billion acquisition of cancer drug maker Seagen SGEN.O.

Pfizer announced the deal in March, its largest purchase in a string of recent acquisitions thanks to a once-in-a-lifetime cash windfall from its COVID-19 vaccine and treatment.

The European Commission said the deal would not significantly reduce competition in the 27-country European Union nor would it have a negative impact on prices.

"The proposed merger would not raise competition concerns," the EU antitrust watchdog said in a statement.

Washington-based Seagen is a pioneer of antibody-drug conjugates, which work like "guided missiles" designed to destroy cancer while sparing healthy cells.

