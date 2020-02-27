US Markets

Pfizer warns of hit to financial results on continued coronavirus outbreak

Saumya Sibi Joseph Reuters
Pfizer Inc on Thursday warned that the continued spread of the coronavirus globally could have an adverse impact on its business and financial results.

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc PFE.N on Thursday warned that the continued spread of the coronavirus globally could have an adverse impact on its business and financial results.

The outbreak could have an impact on the company's manufacturing, supply chain and clinical trial operations, Pfizer said under the risk factors section of a regulatory filing. (https://bit.ly/2vcZ3yb)

"The extent to which the coronavirus impacts our operations will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted with confidence," the drugmaker added.

The outbreak that began in Wuhan at the end of last year has killed over 2,700 in China, with over 78,000 confirmed cases of infection, and has now spread to several other countries.

Merck & Co MRK.N on Wednesday said the outbreak has negatively affected some of its clinical trials and has seen a limited effect on its supply chain of drugs into and raw materials out of China.

Merck, in its regulatory filing, also warned of a negative impact to its first quarter results, which it expects to not be material. The company added it was currently unable to determine whether the outbreak will have a further impact on its results in 2020.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Most Popular