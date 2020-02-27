US Markets

Pfizer warns of hit to financial results on continued coronavirus outbreak

Saumya Sibi Joseph Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Pfizer Inc on Thursday warned that the continued spread of the coronavirus globally could have an adverse impact on its financial results.

The drugmaker said the outbreak could have an impact on its business, including its manufacturing, supply chain and clinical trial operations. (https://bit.ly/2vcZ3yb)

