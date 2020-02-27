Pfizer warns of hit to financial results on continued coronavirus outbreak

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc PFE.N on Thursday warned that the continued spread of the coronavirus globally could have an adverse impact on its financial results.

The drugmaker said the outbreak could have an impact on its business, including its manufacturing, supply chain and clinical trial operations. (https://bit.ly/2vcZ3yb)

(Reporting by Saumya Sibi Joseph in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

