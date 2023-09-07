Pfizer, Valneva announce 'positive' results for Lyme disease vaccine candidate booster shot

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Pfizer PFE.N and French pharmaceutical peer Valneva VLS.PA announced on Thursday that a phase 2 study for its VLA15 Lyme disease vaccine candidate showed a "strong immune response" in both children and adolescents one month after receiving a booster shoot.

"The Phase 2 booster results emphasize the vaccine candidate’s potential to provide immunity against Lyme disease in paediatric and adolescent populations," the two companies say in a statement.

(Reporting by Victor Goury-Laffont; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

