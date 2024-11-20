Pfizer Unusual Options Activity For November 20

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Pfizer.

Looking at options history for Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) we detected 40 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 35% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 52% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 18 are puts, for a total amount of $881,278 and 22, calls, for a total amount of $1,564,167.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $20.0 to $30.0 for Pfizer over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Pfizer's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Pfizer's significant trades, within a strike price range of $20.0 to $30.0, over the past month.

Pfizer Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PFE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $0.82 $0.81 $0.81 $25.00 $212.4K 29.7K 1.1K PFE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $1.23 $1.15 $1.15 $30.00 $170.4K 60.2K 3.0K PFE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/29/24 $0.41 $0.41 $0.41 $25.00 $151.4K 6.0K 3.7K PFE CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $0.77 $0.65 $0.7 $29.00 $140.0K 1.7K 2.0K PFE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $4.55 $4.45 $4.55 $21.00 $130.1K 92 287

About Pfizer

Pfizer is one of the world's largest pharmaceutical firms, with annual sales close to $50 billion (excluding covid-19-related product sales). While it historically sold many types of healthcare products and chemicals, now prescription drugs and vaccines account for the majority of sales. Top sellers include pneumococcal vaccine Prevnar 13, cancer drug Ibrance, and cardiovascular treatment Eliquis. Pfizer sells these products globally, with international sales representing close to 50% of total sales. Within international sales, emerging markets are a major contributor.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Pfizer, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Pfizer Trading volume stands at 34,661,607, with PFE's price down by -0.89%, positioned at $24.88. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 69 days. What The Experts Say On Pfizer

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $38.333333333333336.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its rating to Overweight, setting a price target of $45. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Wolfe Research downgraded its rating to Underperform, setting a price target of $25. * An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $45.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Pfizer options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.