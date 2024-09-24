Pfizer Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Pfizer.

Looking at options history for Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) we detected 26 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 46% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $523,182 and 17, calls, for a total amount of $1,209,045.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $18.0 and $35.0 for Pfizer, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Pfizer's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Pfizer's significant trades, within a strike price range of $18.0 to $35.0, over the past month.

Pfizer Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PFE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $1.32 $1.24 $1.24 $35.00 $344.5K 27.6K 3.2K PFE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/18/26 $2.2 $2.15 $2.2 $35.00 $224.7K 1.0K 1.8K PFE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $0.85 $0.75 $0.85 $32.50 $127.6K 16.3K 1.5K PFE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $6.8 $6.7 $6.7 $35.00 $123.2K 8.7K 300 PFE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $6.75 $6.65 $6.65 $35.00 $79.1K 457 51

About Pfizer

Pfizer is one of the world's largest pharmaceutical firms, with annual sales close to $50 billion (excluding COVID-19 product sales). While it historically sold many types of healthcare products and chemicals, now prescription drugs and vaccines account for the majority of sales. Top sellers include pneumococcal vaccine Prevnar 13, cancer drug Ibrance, and cardiovascular treatment Eliquis. Pfizer sells these products globally, with international sales representing close to 50% of total sales. Within international sales, emerging markets are a major contributor.

In light of the recent options history for Pfizer, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Pfizer Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 8,648,223, the PFE's price is up by 0.19%, now at $29.36. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 35 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Pfizer

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $45.0.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald has revised its rating downward to Overweight, adjusting the price target to $45. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its rating to Overweight, setting a price target of $45.

