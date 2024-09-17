Pfizer Unusual Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Pfizer. Our analysis of options history for Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) revealed 8 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 37% of traders were bullish, while 50% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $117,000, and 6 were calls, valued at $244,926.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $15.0 to $30.0 for Pfizer during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Pfizer's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Pfizer's whale trades within a strike price range from $15.0 to $30.0 in the last 30 days.

Pfizer 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PFE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/04/24 $4.15 $4.05 $4.15 $26.00 $83.0K 301 0 PFE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $6.9 $4.4 $4.4 $30.00 $66.0K 20 0 PFE PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $3.45 $3.4 $3.4 $30.00 $51.0K 30.7K 0 PFE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $0.89 $0.87 $0.87 $30.00 $50.4K 22.2K 887 PFE CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $15.75 $14.75 $15.3 $15.00 $30.5K 565 20

About Pfizer

Pfizer is one of the world's largest pharmaceutical firms, with annual sales close to $50 billion (excluding COVID-19 product sales). While it historically sold many types of healthcare products and chemicals, now prescription drugs and vaccines account for the majority of sales. Top sellers include pneumococcal vaccine Prevnar 13, cancer drug Ibrance, and cardiovascular treatment Eliquis. Pfizer sells these products globally, with international sales representing close to 50% of total sales. Within international sales, emerging markets are a major contributor.

Pfizer's Current Market Status With a volume of 1,860,933, the price of PFE is down -0.25% at $30.0. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 42 days. What The Experts Say On Pfizer

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $45.0.

An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $45. An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $45. In a cautious move, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its rating to Overweight, setting a price target of $45.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

