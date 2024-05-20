Pfizer Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Pfizer.

Looking at options history for Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) we detected 13 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 30% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 69% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $120,842 and 10, calls, for a total amount of $628,747.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $25.0 to $32.0 for Pfizer during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Pfizer stands at 12588.11, with a total volume reaching 11,092.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Pfizer, situated within the strike price corridor from $25.0 to $32.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Pfizer 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PFE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $5.7 $5.65 $5.65 $25.00 $97.1K 15.6K 173 PFE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $4.8 $4.7 $4.7 $25.00 $95.8K 1.0K 302 PFE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/19/24 $0.91 $0.87 $0.87 $29.00 $87.1K 17.0K 2.3K PFE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/19/24 $0.89 $0.87 $0.87 $29.00 $80.0K 17.0K 1.3K PFE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/24/24 $3.75 $3.65 $3.75 $25.00 $75.0K 193 200

About Pfizer

Pfizer is one of the world's largest pharmaceutical firms, with annual sales close to $50 billion (excluding COVID-19 product sales). While it historically sold many types of healthcare products and chemicals, now prescription drugs and vaccines account for the majority of sales. Top sellers include pneumococcal vaccine Prevnar 13, cancer drug Ibrance, and cardiovascular treatment Eliquis. Pfizer sells these products globally, with international sales representing close to 50% of total sales. Within international sales, emerging markets are a major contributor.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Pfizer, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Pfizer With a volume of 13,363,611, the price of PFE is up 0.16% at $28.68. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 71 days. What The Experts Say On Pfizer

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $32.5.

In a cautious move, an analyst from BMO Capital downgraded its rating to Outperform, setting a price target of $36. An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Pfizer, which currently sits at a price target of $29.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

