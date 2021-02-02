Markets
PFE

Pfizer Turns To Profit In Q4; Raises FY Profit View

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) reported a profit for the fourth-quarter compared to a loss in the prior year. Quarterly revenues increased 12 percent from the prior-year quarter.

The company raised its fiscal year 2021 adjusted earnings per share outlook to a range of $3.10-$3.20 from the prior estimation of $3.00 - $3.10, due primarily to additional refinements of its COVID-19 vaccine revenue forecast. Analysts expect annual earnings of $3.19 per share.

The company now expects revenues to be between $59.4 billion and $61.4 billion for fiscal year 2021. Analysts expect revenue of $56.72 billion for the fiscal year 2021. The company expects about $15 billion in sales from the COVID-19 vaccine in fiscal year 2021.

The New York drugmaker, the first company to receive U.S. emergency use authorization for a COVID-19 vaccine, reported that its net income for the fourth-quarter was $594 million or $0.10 per share compared to a loss of $337 million or $0.06 per share in the previous year.

Adjusted income for the fourth-quarter was $2.37 billion or $0.42 per share compared to $2.06 billion or $0.36 per share in the previous year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.48 per share for the fourth-quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenues for the fourth-quarter were $11.68 billion, an increase of $1.2 billion or 12 percent from the prior-year quarter, reflecting operational growth of $1.1 billion or 11 percent, as well as a favorable impact of foreign exchange of $100 million or 1 percent. Analysts expected revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter. Excluding Sales of BNT162b2, revenues grew 9 percent operationally.

BNT162b2, the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, was granted an emergency use authorization in the U.S. in December 2020, and which contributed $154 million in sales in the fourth quarter.

The company noted that Upjohn business now accounted for as a discontinued operation for all periods presented.

In Tuesday pre-market trading, PFE was trading at $35.81 up $0.01 or 0.03 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PFE

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular