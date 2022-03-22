Pfizer To Supply UNICEF Up To 4 Mln Oral Courses Of Paxlovid To Fight Covid-19 In 95 Countries

(RTTNews) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) said on Tuesday that it has inked a deal with UNICEF to supply up to four million courses of its Covid-19 oral treatment, Paxlovid, to 95 low-and middle-income countries around the globe.

The financial terms of the deal are not disclosed. The supply of Paxlovid is expected to be made available beginning in April and will continue throughout this year.

The treatment courses will be offered at a not-for-profit price to all low- and lower-middle-income nations, while upper-middle-income countries will pay the price determined under Pfizer's tiered pricing model.

Albert Bourla, CEO of Pfizer, said: "Supplying to UNICEF is an important part of our comprehensive strategy to accelerate access to PAXLOVID to treat Covid-19 infection as quickly as possible and at an affordable price in order to decrease the strain on healthcare systems and help save lives in low- and middle-income countries."

