Pfizer To Supply 6 Mln Paxlovid Treatment Courses To Fight Covid-19

(RTTNews) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) said on Thursday that it will supply up to six million treatment courses of its Covid-19 oral treatment, Paxlovid, which includes Nirmatrelvir and Ritonavir tablets, to Global Fund as part of its Covid-19 Response Mechanism or C19RM.

The C19RM is focused on providing grant support to low- and middle-income countries to provide Covid-19 tests, treatments, personal protective equipment, and others.

Paxlovid treatment courses will be available for procurement by the 132 Global Fund-eligible low-and-middle-income countries starting in 2022.

The Global Fund is an agreement with UNICEF for the supply of up to four million treatment courses for low- and middle-income countries earlier this year.

