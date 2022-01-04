US Markets
Pfizer to supply 10 mln additional courses of COVID-19 pill to U.S. govt

Manojna Maddipatla Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Pfizer Inc said on Tuesday the U.S. government has agreed to buy additional 10 million courses of its COVID-19 oral therapy, bringing the total amount of order by the government to 20 million courses.

