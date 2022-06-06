Pfizer to spend $120 mln to boost U.S. COVID pill manufacturing

June 6 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc PFE.N said on Monday it would spend $120 million to expand manufacturing of its COVID-19 antiviral treatment at its Michigan plant, as demand ramps up.

Use of the pill, Paxlovid, authorized to treat newly infected, at-risk people to prevent severe illness, has soared recently as infections rise.

Biden administration officials have pushed for the wider use of Paxlovid, which the government distributes for free.

