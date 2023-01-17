Pfizer to sell all its drugs in low-income countries at non-profit price

Jan 17 (Reuters) - U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc PFE.N said on Tuesday it will offer its full portfolio of drugs, including off-patent medicines such as chemotherapies and oral cancer treatments, on a not-for-profit basis to 45 low-income countries in the world.

In an expansion of the company's "An Accord for a Healthier World" program, which is aimed at increasing access to innovative treatments in some of the world's poorest countries, Pfizer said it will now offer a total of 500 products.

When the drugmaker launched the program in May 2022, it offered only its patented medicines including COVID-19 treatment Paxlovid and its big-selling breast cancer drug, Ibrance, at a not-for-profit price.

(Reporting by Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru)

