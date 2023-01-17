US Markets
PFE

Pfizer to sell all its drugs in low-income countries at non-profit price

Credit: REUTERS/JOHANNA GERON

January 17, 2023 — 06:46 am EST

Written by Bhanvi Satija for Reuters ->

Jan 17 (Reuters) - U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc PFE.N said on Tuesday it will offer its full portfolio of drugs, including off-patent medicines such as chemotherapies and oral cancer treatments, on a not-for-profit basis to 45 low-income countries in the world.

In an expansion of the company's "An Accord for a Healthier World" program, which is aimed at increasing access to innovative treatments in some of the world's poorest countries, Pfizer said it will now offer a total of 500 products.

When the drugmaker launched the program in May 2022, it offered only its patented medicines including COVID-19 treatment Paxlovid and its big-selling breast cancer drug, Ibrance, at a not-for-profit price.

(Reporting by Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru)

((Bhanvi.Satija@thomsonreuters.com; Outside U.S. +91 9873062788;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PFE

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.