Pfizer to restart production at tornado-hit plant by Q4

Credit: REUTERS/JOHANNA GERON

August 28, 2023 — 12:22 pm EDT

Written by Manas Mishra for Reuters ->

Adds background, details from Pfizer statement

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc PFE.N said on Friday it expects to restart production at its North Carolina plant by the fourth quarter of 2023 as it seeks to repair damage to one of the largest sterile injectable drug facilities from a tornado.

The facility at Rocky Mount was struck by a tornado on July 19, leading to concerns it could worsen shortages of some hospital drugs in the United States.

However, Pfizer has said most of the damage was done to the warehouse, and not manufacturing facilities.

To accommodate product storage, a temporary warehouse location has been secured, Pfizer added.

