Pfizer to open COVID-19 vaccine production facility in Ireland

Conor Humphries Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI

Pfizer is to begin producing ingredients for its COVID-19 vaccine at an Irish facility, the U.S. drugmaker said in a statement. The plant will be brought onto the network by the end of 2021 with an investment of up to $40 million, the statement said.

The plant, which will produce "mRNA drug substance" and employ 75 new staff, will be brought onto the network by the end of 2021 with an investment of up to $40 million, the statement said.

