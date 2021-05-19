Pfizer to open COVID-19 vaccine production facility in Ireland

DUBLIN, May 19 (Reuters) - Pfizer PFE.N is to begin producing ingredients for its COVID-19 vaccine at an Irish facility, the U.S. drugmaker said in a statement.

The plant, which will produce "mRNA drug substance" and employ 75 new staff, will be brought onto the network by the end of 2021 with an investment of up to $40 million, the statement said.

(Reporting by Conor Humphries, editing by Louise Heavens)

