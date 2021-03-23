US Markets
Pfizer to make other vaccines using technology behind its COVID-19 shot - WSJ

Manojna Maddipatla Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Pfizer Inc will develop new vaccines targeting other viruses and pathogens using the messenger RNA technology behind its COVID-19 shot, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing the drugmaker's chief executive officer, Albert Bourla.

The drugmaker declined to say which viruses it is pursuing, the Journal reported.

Pfizer did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

