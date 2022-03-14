US Markets
Pfizer to maintain drug supply to Russia

Contributor
Manojna Maddipatla Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

March 14 (Reuters) - U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc PFE.N said on Monday it would maintain humanitarian supply of medicines to Russia and would donate all profits from its Russian unit to causes that provide direct support to the people of Ukraine.

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru)

