Pfizer to Invest $200 Million in China-based CStone Pharmaceuticals; Target Price $42

Pfizer Inc, an American multinational pharmaceutical corporation, agreed to acquire a 9.9% stake for $200 million in CStone Pharmaceuticals, sending the Hong Kong-listed biopharmaceutical shares up about 40% on Wednesday.

The worldâs second-largest pharmaceutical company, Pfizer is to license CStoneâs late-stage oncology asset sugemalimab, CS1001, PD-L1 antibody, in mainland China. The Chinese biopharmaceutical company will receive up to $280 million in milestone payments for sugemalimab, and additional royalties. CStone and Pfizer will develop and commercialize additional late-stage oncology therapies in Greater China, the company said in the statement.

Pfizer has agreed to acquire 115.93 million CStone shares at a price of US$1.725 per share.

The Hong Kong-listed CStone Pharmaceuticalsâ shares surged as high as 40% to HKD 12.98, highest since October last year, on Wednesday. On the other hand, Pfizer shares closed 0.60% lower at $36.17 on Tuesday; the stock is still down about 8% so far this year.

Pfizer stock forecast

Eleven analysts forecast the average price in 12 months at $42.66 with a high forecast of $55.00 and a low forecast of $35.00. The average price target represents a 17.94% increase from the last price of $36.17. From those 11 equity analysts, four analysts rated âBuyâ, seven rated âHoldâ and none rated âSellâ, according to Tipranks.

Morgan Stanley target price is $42 with a high of $48 under a bull scenario and $31 under the worst-case scenario. Berenberg starts with hold rating; price target $38; Independent Research lowered their target price to $37 from $40; rating hold. Pfizer has been given a $43 target price by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a âbuyâ rating on the biopharmaceutical companyâs stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PFE. Mizuho reiterated a âbuyâ rating and set a $38 price target. Piper Sandler raised their price target to $24 from $18.50. UBS Group upped their target price to $39 from $37 and gave the stock a âneutralâ rating. At last, JP Morgan lowered their target price to $36 from $37 and set a âneutralâ rating.

Analyst views

âWe project solid growth prospects, and the companyâs COVID vaccine candidate offers optionality. Pfizerâs financials and dividend are set to adjust in 4Q20 when it completes the Viatris transaction. Pipeline execution will be key to investor perception, given late-decade patent expiration exposure,â said David Risinger, equity analyst at Morgan Stanley.

âPfizer projects 2025 sales of $55.7 billion, which reflects 6%+ 5-yr CAGR â20-â25. Pfizer has strong growth potential in both existing and pipeline products â it forecasts $8 billion in incremental sales from each in 2025. Non-risk adjusted pipeline revenue is projected to be $15 billion+ by 2025, including $6 billion from Vaccines, $3 billion from Inflammation & Immunology, $3 billion from Rare Disease, and $3 billion from Oncology; risk-adjusted revenue is $8 billion. Prevnar 20V is not included as part of 2025 vaccine pipeline sales because it will cannibalize the existing 13V,â Risinger added.

Upside and Downside Risks

Upside: COVID vaccine success, better COVID vaccine data than competitors, core business financial upside, positive pipeline developments, and encouraging strategic action, highlighted by Morgan Stanley.

Downside: COVID vaccine failure, COVID vaccine underperforms competitors, financial shortfalls, pipeline disappointments, disappointing strategic action, and negative US drug pricing developments.

