Pfizer To Expand Access To Cadence Products And Programming Toolkits For Advanced Molecular Design

(RTTNews) - Pfizer Inc. has signed an agreement to extend and expand access to Cadence products and programming toolkits for advanced molecular design, Cadence Molecular Sciences, a business unit of Cadence Design Systems (CDNS), said in a statement.

Cadence Molecular Sciences' physics-and AI-based modeling and cheminformatics computational software is an enabler of early-stage drug discovery innovation. The software is used by major pharmaceutical and biotech companies worldwide to help accelerate and advance therapeutic research, Cadence said.

