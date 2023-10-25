News & Insights

Markets
CDNS

Pfizer To Expand Access To Cadence Products And Programming Toolkits For Advanced Molecular Design

October 25, 2023 — 10:54 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Pfizer Inc. has signed an agreement to extend and expand access to Cadence products and programming toolkits for advanced molecular design, Cadence Molecular Sciences, a business unit of Cadence Design Systems (CDNS), said in a statement.

Cadence Molecular Sciences' physics-and AI-based modeling and cheminformatics computational software is an enabler of early-stage drug discovery innovation. The software is used by major pharmaceutical and biotech companies worldwide to help accelerate and advance therapeutic research, Cadence said.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CDNS
PFE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.