Pfizer to exit GSK's consumer health arm after spin-off

Natalie Grover Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/JENNIFER LORENZINI

Pfizer plans to exit its 32% stake in Haleon, its consumer health joint venture with GSK, after the business is spun off as an independent company in July, GSK said on Wednesday.

Pfizer has a 32% stake in Haleon, which produces Sensodyne toothpaste and Advil painkillers.

In a statement, GSK said Pfizer will exit its investment in a "disciplined manner".

