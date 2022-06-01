Pfizer to exit GSK's consumer health arm after spin-off
LONDON, June 1 (Reuters) - Pfizer PFE.N plans to exit its 32% stake in Haleon, its consumer health joint venture with GSK GSK.L, after the business is spun off as an independent company in July, GSK said on Wednesday.
Pfizer has a 32% stake in Haleon, which produces Sensodyne toothpaste and Advil painkillers.
In a statement, GSK said Pfizer will exit its investment in a "disciplined manner".
(Reporting by Natalie Grover in London; Twitter @NatalieGrover; Editing by Josephine Mason)
((natalie.grover@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- All Fed officials backed May rate hike, 'most' saw half-point rises in June and July, minutes show
- US STOCKS-Wall Street surges on upbeat retail guidance, easing Fed fears
- Biden, Fed Chair Powell to meet as inflation continues to weigh on consumers
- Tesla shares plunge as it fails to make it into S&P 500 index