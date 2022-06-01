Pfizer to exit GSK's consumer health arm after spin-off

LONDON, June 1 (Reuters) - Pfizer PFE.N plans to exit its 32% stake in Haleon, its consumer health joint venture with GSK GSK.L, after the business is spun off as an independent company in July, GSK said on Wednesday.

Pfizer has a 32% stake in Haleon, which produces Sensodyne toothpaste and Advil painkillers.

In a statement, GSK said Pfizer will exit its investment in a "disciplined manner".

(Reporting by Natalie Grover in London; Twitter @NatalieGrover; Editing by Josephine Mason)

