Pfizer to enroll kids as young as 12 in COVID-19 vaccine study

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc PFE.N will enroll participants as young as 12 in its large, late-stage COVID-19 vaccine trial to understand how it works in a wider age group.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted permission to the drugmaker and German partner BioNTech SE 22UAy.F to enroll the younger participants this month, according to an update on Monday on the U.S. company's website.

The drugmaker is racing with rivals such as Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N, Moderna Inc MRNA.O and AstraZeneca Plc AZN.L to develop a safe and effective vaccine for the coronavirus.

The companies have pledged to ensure diversity in terms of race, ethnicity, gender, age and other factors in their vaccine studies.

Pfizer last month scaled up its trial to about 44,000 participants, from up to 30,000, to enroll people as young as 16 and those with chronic, stable HIV, hepatitis C and hepatitis B.

The trial, which is being conducted in four countries including the United States, has enrolled 37,864 participants as of Monday, with 42% overall participants from ages 56 to 85.

Pfizer, BioNTech propose expanding COVID-19 vaccine trial to 44,000 volunteershttps://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-pfizer-biontech/pfizer-biontech-propose-expanding-covid-19-vaccine-trial-to-44000-volunteers-idUKKBN2630QH

Coronavirus vaccine developers vow diversity in clinical trialshttps://in.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-usa-vaccines/coronavirus-vaccine-developers-vow-diversity-in-clinical-trials-idINKCN24M1UZ

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((manojna.kalyani@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822700;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.