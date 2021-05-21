US Markets
PFE

Pfizer to deliver through COVAX some vaccines pledged to poorer nations

Credit: REUTERS/Cagla Gurdogan

Pfizer and BionTech will deliver through the international vaccine-sharing facility COVAX some of the 2 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses it announced on Friday as new supplies for low- and middle-income countries.

BRUSSELS, May 21 (Reuters) - Pfizer PFE.N and BionTech 22UAy.DEwill deliver through the international vaccine-sharing facility COVAX some of the 2 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses itannounced on Friday as new supplies for low- and middle-income countries.[nL5N2N83AQ]

The doses will be allocated "through bilateral agreements, agreements with supranational organizations as well as our partnership with COVAX," a Pfizer spokesman said.

Earlier on Friday a BioNTech spokeswoman said: "we are currently still evaluating this."

