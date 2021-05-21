Pfizer to deliver through COVAX some vaccines pledged to poorer nations

recasts with Pfizer

BRUSSELS, May 21 (Reuters) - Pfizer PFE.N and BionTech 22UAy.DEwill deliver through the international vaccine-sharing facility COVAX some of the 2 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses itannounced on Friday as new supplies for low- and middle-income countries.[nL5N2N83AQ]

The doses will be allocated "through bilateral agreements, agreements with supranational organizations as well as our partnership with COVAX," a Pfizer spokesman said.

Earlier on Friday a BioNTech spokeswoman said: "we are currently still evaluating this."

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger, editing by Thomas Escritt and Angus MacSwan)

((ludwig.burger@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220133634; Reuters Messaging: ludwig.burger.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.