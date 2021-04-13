Pfizer to deliver 10% more doses to U.S. by end of May- CEO

US Markets
April 13 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc PFE.N has ramped up production of its COVID-19 vaccine and can deliver 10% more doses to the United States by the end of May, Chief Executive Officer Albert Bourla said in a tweet on Tuesday.

The company will supply the full 300 million doses two weeks earlier than expected, Bourla said.

Bourla's tweet comes as U.S. federal health agencies recommended pausing the use of Johnson & Johnson's JNJ.N COVID-19 vaccine for at least a few days after six women under age 50 developed rare blood clots after receiving the shot.

Pfizer had promised to provide the U.S. government with 100 million doses by the end of March and 100 million more by the end of May.

Bourla said in February that U.S. President Joe Biden had challenged the company to beat the target of supplying 300 mln doses by the end of July.

