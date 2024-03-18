Pfizer to cut stake in Sensodyne toothpaste-maker Haleon to 24%

Adds details in paragraph 3; background in paragraphs 2 and 4

March 18 (Reuters) - Consumer healthcare giant Haleon HLN.L said on Monday that Pfizer PFE.N will sell about 630 million of its shares in the company, reducing the US drugmaker's stake to about 24%.

Pfizer, which currently holds a 32% stake in Haleon, said last May it planned to cut its ownership in a "slow and methodical" manner within months.

The offer price per share is expected to be announced on or around March 19, following the completion of a book-building process, Haleon said in a statement.

Haleon, which makes household brands such as Sensodyne toothpaste and Advil painkillers, was spun out of British drugmaker GSK GSK.L in July 2022.

Since then, GSK has sold down its stake in the company, with the last sale in January bringing down its shareholding to 4.2%.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Janane Venkatraman)

Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com

