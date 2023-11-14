News & Insights

Pfizer to cut 500 jobs in UK

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

November 14, 2023 — 10:39 am EST

Written by Christy Santhosh for Reuters ->

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Pfizer PFE.N will cut 500 jobs at its Sandwich, Kent site in the U.K. as part of a cost-cutting effort, the drugmaker said on Tuesday.

The U.S. drugmaker announced a $3.5 billion cost-cutting program in October after slashing its full-year revenue forecast due to lower-than-expected sales of its COVID-19 vaccine and treatment.

The layoffs follow the discontinuation of its Pharmaceutical Sciences Small Molecule operations at the site, the company said.

