Pfizer to cut 500 jobs in UK

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Pfizer PFE.N will cut 500 jobs at its Sandwich, Kent site in the U.K. as part of a cost-cutting effort, the drugmaker said on Tuesday.

The U.S. drugmaker announced a $3.5 billion cost-cutting program in October after slashing its full-year revenue forecast due to lower-than-expected sales of its COVID-19 vaccine and treatment.

The layoffs follow the discontinuation of its Pharmaceutical Sciences Small Molecule operations at the site, the company said.

