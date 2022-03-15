Pfizer To Continue Supplying Medicines To Russia, Halts Clinical Trials

(RTTNews) - Vaccine maker Pfizer Inc. (PFE) said on Tuesday that it will continue to supply of medicine to Russia despite its opposition to the country's attack on Ukraine. The company said that implementing a "voluntary pause in the flow of our medicines to Russia would be in direct violation of our foundational principle of putting patients first." The company said that it would not stop the delivery of critical medicines, like cancer or cardiovascular therapies as it would result in significant patient suffering and potential loss of life, particularly among children and elderly people. Pfizer said that its business in Russia would be changed in order to show solidarity with Ukraine. The company said, "Pfizer stands with the unified global community across the public, private and civil society sectors in opposition to the Russian war in Ukraine and the brutal situation it has created."

In order to support Ukraine, Pfizer will donate all its profits from its Russian subsidiary to causes that will support Ukrainians, with immediate effect. The company doesn't have any manufacturing sites in Russia but has decided to stop all planned investments with local suppliers, which were done with the aim of building manufacturing capacity in the country.

The company also said that it would stop new clinical trials in Russia and stop all recruitment efforts for ongoing clinical trials in the country. Pfizer plans to work with regulators, including the US FDA to move all ongoing clinical trials to alternative sites outside Russia. The company, would, however, continue to prove the required medicines for people enrolled in the trials.

