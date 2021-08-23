US Markets
PFE

Pfizer to buy Trillium Therapeutics in $2.26 bln deal

Contributor
Manas Mishra Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Pfizer Inc said on Monday it would buy shares of Trillium Therapeutics Inc that it does not already own in a deal that values the cancer drugs maker at $2.26 billion.

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc PFE.N said on Monday it would buy shares of Trillium Therapeutics Inc TRIL.TO that it does not already own in a deal that values the cancer drugs maker at $2.26 billion.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Manas.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com; www.twitter.com/Manasmishra24; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 806749 2709;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PFE TRIL

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular