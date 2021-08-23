Pfizer to buy Trillium Therapeutics in $2.26 bln deal

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc PFE.N said on Monday it would buy shares of Trillium Therapeutics Inc TRIL.TO that it does not already own in a deal that values the cancer drugs maker at $2.26 billion.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Manas.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com; www.twitter.com/Manasmishra24; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 806749 2709;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.