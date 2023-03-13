US Markets
Pfizer to buy Seagen for about $43 billion

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

March 13, 2023 — 06:54 am EDT

Written by Manas Mishra for Reuters ->

March 13 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc PFE.N said on Monday it would buy Seagen Inc SGEN.O for about $43 billion to expand its portfolio of cancer treatments.

Pfizer will pay $229 in cash per Seagen share, a 32.7% premium to Friday's closing price.

Shares of Seagen were up 23% before the bell.

Seagen expects to generate about $2.2 billion of revenue in 2023.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Manas.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com; www.twitter.com/Manaswrites15;))

