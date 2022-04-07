US Markets
PFE

Pfizer to buy RSV drug developer ReViral for up to $525 mln

Contributors
Manas Mishra Reuters
Bhanvi Satija Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Pfizer Inc said on Thursday it would buy privately-held ReViral Ltd in a deal worth as much as $525 million, including milestone payments, to gain access to experimental drugs against the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

Adds background, market opportunity

April 7 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc PFE.N said on Thursday it would buy privately-held ReViral Ltd in a deal worth as much as $525 million, including milestone payments, to gain access to experimental drugs against the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

London-based Reviral has four RSV therapies in its pipeline, with two currently in mid-stage studies, including its lead product candidate sisunatovir.

The deal marks the U.S. drugmaker's second acquisition in less than six months to enhance its drug portfolio. Pfizer acquired Arena Pharmaceuticals in a deal worth $6.7 billion in December, adding a promising bowel disease treatment to its ranks.

RSV is a common respiratory virus that causes symptoms similar to those of a cold. It is a common cause of pneumonia in toddlers and the elderly.

According to analytics firm GlobalData, the RSV prevention market is expected to grow fourteen-fold to $6.3 bln by 2030 from 2020, making it a lucrative market for drugmakers globally.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra and Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni and Devika Syamnath)

((Manas.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com; www.twitter.com/Manaswrites15; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PFE

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular