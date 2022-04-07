Pfizer to buy RSV drug developer ReViral for up to $525 mln

April 7 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc PFE.N said on Thursday it would buy privately-held ReViral Ltd in a deal worth as much as $525 million, including milestone payments, to gain access to experimental drugs against the respiratory syncytial virus.

