Pfizer to buy RSV drug developer ReViral for up to $525 mln

Manas Mishra Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

April 7 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc PFE.N said on Thursday it would buy privately-held ReViral Ltd in a deal worth as much as $525 million, including milestone payments, to gain access to experimental drugs against the respiratory syncytial virus.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

