Pfizer to buy 9.9% of CStone for $200 mln, eyes collaboration

Donny Kwok Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

HONG KONG, Sept 30 (Reuters) - CStone Pharmaceuticals said on Wednesday a unit of Pfizer Inc PFE.N had agreed to buy a 9.9% stake for HK$1.55 billion ($200 million), as the Hong Kong-listed biopharmaceutical firm seeks to improve the commercialisation of its products.

CStone said the deal would allow it to focus on product development and strengthen its ability to commercialise CS1001 - an anti-PD-L1 monoclonal antibody.

Pfizer Corporation had agreed to buy 115.93 million new shares of China-based CStone at HK$13.37 apiece, representing 43.8% premium over the closing price of HK$9.30 on Tuesday.

CStone, which focuses on immuno-oncology medicines, said it had granted a Pfizer unit an exclusive licence to commercialise CS1001 in China.

($1 = 7.7497 Hong Kong dollars)

Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Stephen Coates

((donny.kwok@thomsonreuters.com; +852 2843 6470; Reuters Messaging: donny.kwok.reuters.com@reuters.net))

